Campus Profile: University of Nebraska Omaha

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Nebraska Omaha is a public university within the University of Nebraska system. Around 12,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:









Conservative Organizations:

Maverick Students for Life





Liberal Organizations:

Association of Blacks and Browns in Criminal Justice

College Democrats at the University of Nebraska at Omaha

Justice and Liberation Coalition

Midland Sexual Health and Student Union

National Gay Pilots Association UNO Maverick's chapter

Queer and Trans Services

Reimagining U

Teacher Education Diversity Organization

Urban Abbey





OpenSecrets Data on University of Nebraska Omaha Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.4% of University of Nebraska Omaha employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.4% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.









Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Nebraska Omaha has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

University of Nebraska Omaha is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Nebraska Omaha:





University of Nebraska student gov, state lawmakers tag team effort to protect student journalists

The University of Nebraska student government voted to support a state bill to protect student journalism. A Nebraska senator introduced a bill to protect student journalists in secondary and postsecondary schools. Both the student and state government actions seek to combat administrative pressure.





Watchdogs slam University of Nebraska free speech proposals

Two political organizations are blasting University of Nebraska’s new free speech policies, particularly a proposal to create deceptively-named “free speech zones” on campus.





Nebraska state legislator proposes bill to protect student journalists

A Nebraska legislator recently proposed a bill in the state’s legislative body that would provide student journalists the right to express full freedom of speech rights in school-sponsored publications, according to ABC Omaha affiliate KETV 7.



