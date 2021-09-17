World Economic Forum tells U.S. colleges to 're-educate the racists among us'

The World Economic Forum published an article last week arguing that colleges "re-educate the racists among us" to end "racism on university campuses."

“Fighting racism demands confrontation at all levels on college campuses by uprooting racist institutional designs inherent in campus-wide admissions systems, recruitment, scholarships, cultures, and histories,” researchers from KAIST-Korea Policy Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution wrote.

The World Economic Forum is an organization that advocates for cooperation among the world’s largest governments and corporations. It is also known for its “The Great Reset” series, a provocation to redesign the global economy following COVID-19 and the lockdown-induced global recession.

[RELATED: Ivy league professors criticize CRT, idea of 'systemic racism']

The article calls for using “data-driven methods” to measure racial “climates,” as well as “promoting anti-racist culture and policies” through projects such as Centers for Racial Justice.

Additionally, universities must “support affected minorities at various levels,” which — includes “educating people to eradicate their hate” through mandatory diversity training, according to the researchers.

Aiming to solve underrepresentation among faculty and the student body, the researchers also propose a “diversity barometer'' that can “track such progress and hold university leadership accountable” through periodical reviews.

[RELATED: Yale profs suggest methods for screening 'racism' in med school admissions]

The World Economic Forum is not the first prominent international organization to weigh in on alleged systemic racism in the United States.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken invited the United Nations to examine American police brutality.

“As the President has repeatedly made clear, great nations such as ours do not hide from our shortcomings; they acknowledge them openly and strive to improve with transparency,” Blinken wrote after the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights released a report about global police brutality against people of African descent.

Campus Reform reached out to the World Economic Forum for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.