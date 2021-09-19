Campus Reform | VIDEO: Students not surprised to see Biden's devastating approval numbers
VIDEO: Students not surprised to see Biden's devastating approval numbers

As Biden's approval numbers continue to plummet, Campus Reform correspondent Logan Dubil went to the University of Pittsburgh to get student's reactions.

Logan Dubil | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Sunday, September 19, 2021 2:00 PM

As Biden's approval numbers continue to plummet, Campus Reform correspondent Logan Dubil went to the University of Pittsburgh to get students' reactions. 

After showing students his declining approval, many students weren't surprised. "It doesn't surprise me at all", one student told Campus Reform. "I kind of expected it, to be honest," another said. 

Some cited Biden's immigration crisis and botched Afghanistan withdrawal for his declining approval.

A new RealClearPolitics poll just released shows that nearly 50% of Americans are dissatisfied with the Biden administration.

Watch the full video above to see their reactions. 

Follow the interviewer on Twitter: @Logandubil

