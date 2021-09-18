JACOBSON: Wokeness is replacing truth in academia

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson analyzes a Canadian university’s recent decision to use only lowercase letters in the name of justice.

Associate Vice President of Indigenization and Decolonization at Mount Royal University in Canada Linda Many Guns wrote in a statement, “we join leaders like e. e. cummings, bell hooks, and peter kulchyski, who reject the symbols of hierarchy wherever they are found and do not use capital letters except to acknowledge the Indigenous struggle for recognition.”

The statement continued, “we resist acknowledging the power structures that oppress and join the movement that does not capitalize. the office of indigenization and decolonization supports acts that focus on inclusion and support the right of all people to positive inclusion and change.”

Jacobson said this is just another example of how “wokeness is replacing correctness when it comes to academics now.” Jacobson added that it’s “a dangerous path to follow."

Jacobson points out that the abandonment of grammar is also happening at American universities.

“The bottom line is: universities are supposed to be institutions of higher education. However, when university departments make decisions like this one, I find that very hard to believe,” Jacobson said.

In the rest of the episode, Campus Reform correspondent Sergei Kelley joins the Campus Countdown as a guest reporter. Kelley talks about a Texas university’s recent decision to get rid of one of its traditional football chants. Jacobson also talks a school newspaper’s editorial board that called the pro-life group on campus a “danger to the student body.”

Watch the full episode above for full coverage on all of these stories.

