Yet another leftist tried to silence pro-life students on campus

The Iowa State University Police’s event report detailing a leftist's documented attack on a Young America's Foundation student member confirms that on September 3, the “suspect vandalized the [pro-life] sign and part of the sign hit the victim in the shoulder.”

Campus Reformed obtained the report via a public records request following YAF's report on the incident earlier this month, which ended with the suspect turning himself into police after "trying to break it before disposing of it into a waste bin.”





Video of the incident shows the student jogging away with his classmates’ sign. However, the student returned and explained that “the act was a form of protest that did not intend or cause any bodily harm.”

The student subsequently called campus police on himself; rather than pressing charges, the YAF students asked for an apology.

Campus Reform has previously covered other campus leftists’ attempts to silence students who are opposed to abortion.

Last year, conservative students at the University of North Texas planted 1,000 flags on the school’s grounds to memorialize preborn babies who were murdered via abortion. However, the students captured video of their leftist peers digging up and stealing the flags; an officer in the school’s College Democrats chapter encouraged the vandalism.

Likewise, an English professor at Iowa State University banned discussion opposed to abortion, gay marriage, and Black Lives Matter in one of her classes.

“You cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc). I take this seriously,” the professor's syllabus declared.

The document continued, “Any instances of othering that you participate in intentionally (racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia... transphobia, classism, mocking of mental health issues, body shaming, etc) in class are grounds for dismissal from the classroom.”

Campus Reform reached out to YAF and Iowa State University Police Department for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.