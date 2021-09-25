Smith responds to prof's claim that 'staying pregnant' is 'more dangerous' than abortion

On this week's episode of the Campus Countdown, Addison Smith responds to UC-Boulder professor Amanda Stevenson, who recently published a study supporting her claim that "staying pregnant" is more dangerous than abortion.

The professor said that, "if you deny people abortion, pregnancy-related deaths will increase because staying pregnant is more dangerous to a woman than having an abortion".

Smith took aim at Stevenson's claims, citing a former abortion doctor -- Dr. Anthony Levatino -- who suggests that this "couldn't be further from the truth".

"[Dr. Levitano] saw hundreds of sever pregnancy complications that threatened the life of the mother. Rather than aborting the baby, he said that what saved the mother's life was delivering the baby -- removing it from the womb... which obviously doesn't require killing the baby", Smith explained.

In the rest of the Campus Countdown, Smith discusses Louisiana State University's decision to unenroll unvaccinated students, and explains the "harmful language alert" that now appears near America's founding documents on the National Archives website. Watch the full episode above.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @_addisonsmith1



