Texas Tech ends anti-racism seminar that used segregated spaces in its training

Texas Tech University is canceling a segregated racism seminar.

In May, Young America’s Foundation discovered through a public records request that students at the university were divided into separate “BIPOC affinity space” and an “Ally affinity space” discussions during the “Allyship and Co-Conspirator” session of a training called “Deeply Rooted Conversations.”

During the seminar, former Texas Tech employee Mica Curtis-Wilson told students that the separate groups were established to “allow those who identify with each other to be able to communicate ways in which we can be better allies in different spaces.”

[RELATED: UPenn diversity initiative is 'straightforward neo-segregation,' critic says]

According to slides obtained by YAF, one section of that presentation told students that “whitewashing of history,” “environmental racism,” “microaggressions,” and “law enforcement” constituted examples of “white supremacy.”

Another section called “Critical Self-Reflection” told students to ask themselves several questions: “How have I benefitted from my privilege and how has that affected others? When have my racist ideas and actions affected others? How have I supported racist/antiracist policies and norms? Why do I feel uncomfortable talking about racism with others?”

Last week, however, Texas Tech University spokesman Matt Dewey told The Daily Caller that “upon reviewing materials from the ‘Deeply Rooted Conversations’ discussion series, we learned that some of the content does not align with our university values, and we have discontinued this program.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: MIT mandates diversity training; one student calls it 'indoctrination']

As Campus Reform has repeatedly reported, universities are increasingly willing to segregate their students.

For example, a professor at the University of Kentucky partnered with activist organizations to offer free “racial healing circles” for Black people.

Columbia University hosted virtual graduation ceremonies segregated by race, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status, in addition to its main commencement ceremonies for all students.

Campus Reform reached out to Texas Tech University for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @BenZeisloft