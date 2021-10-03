JACOBSON: People who hate this country are destroying it





On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson discusses a professor who provided his speech class with an example assignment filled with expletives, liberal bias, and graphic images denigrating America.

The accompanying text the professor wrote claims that “our democracy and all citizens are the hands that are holding the bloody knife that has wounded the USA."

Jacobson said “this is yet another example of how people living in the United States of America seem to be the ones complaining about this country the most.”

Jacobson then asked “[i]f this professor thinks our system of government and the people living here are so bad, then why is he teaching at an American university?”

She then stated that the “real ones that are wounding the USA are the people who hate this country and seek to destroy everything in America, past and present.”

Also in this week’s episode, Jacobson introduces her new co-host for the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform correspondent Addison Pummill.

Pummill breaks down some shocking survey results that show students are self-censoring their viewpoints on campus.

Jacobson also discusses the University of Pennsylvania’s recent decision to remove the name of a suffragette from its feminist center.

Watch the full episode above for full coverage on all of these stories.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @opheliejacobson