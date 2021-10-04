ASU says nothing after activists accost Sen. Sinema in campus restroom

Arizona State University has yet to make a statement of any kind after activists followed Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) into a restroom and accosted her about immigration policy.

The viral video, posted to Twitter by left-wing activist organization Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) Arizona, shows activists trailing Sinema down a hallway and into a women’s restroom.

A group of several young activists had confronted her outside a classroom. One of them said, “Sinema, we want to talk to you.” She replied, “Actually, I am heading out,” and continued down the hallway.

As she entered the restroom, one of the activists said, “We need a Build Back Better plan right now.”

While Sinema was inside a stall, someone who identifies herself as Blanca stood outside the stall while harassing the Senator.

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070...my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

“I was brought to the United States when I was three years old," the student said. "And in 2010, my grandparents both got deported because of SB 1070. And I’m here because I definitely believe we need a pathway to citizenship.”

Even if Sinema were to support the spending package, the activists would be no closer to their goal of amnesty for illegal immigration.

The “Build Back Better” plan initially contained a pathway to citizenship for 8 million people, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled that a spending package could not include immigration policy, per AP News.

Sinema has remained steadfast in opposition to the $3.5 trillion spending package. She and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) have balked at the price tag and have pushed party leaders to reduce the cost of the budget resolution, as reported by NBC News.

Sinema, a lecturer in ASU’s School of Social Work, was on campus to teach a class. She holds two master’s degrees, a juris doctorate, and a Ph.D. in Justice Studies from the university.

Arizona state law prohibits recording someone while they use the restroom.

Editor's Note: Campus Reform reached out to UCLA prior to publication of this article and received response after it posted.

The statement reads, "The ASU Police Department is working with Senator Sinema and conducting a full investigation of the incident that occurred Sunday at the University Center on the Downtown Phoenix campus. Due to the active status of the investigation, we are unable to provide more information at this time."

