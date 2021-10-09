PUMMILL: Editor ousted over mask op-ed was silenced

On this week's episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform correspondent Addison Pummill discusses the forced resignation of an Oklahoma student journalist.

Madison Farris, the now former editor-in-chief for the University of Oklahoma's student newspaper, was ousted from her spot following an op-ed she wrote criticizing the schools mask policy. Farris was removed from class for not wearing a mask, despite Oklahoma law barring mask mandates in public schools.

"The issue here is not the violation of the senate bill, rather, the issue is the hypocrisy and one-sidedness of the O’Colly editorial board", Pummill said in defense of Farris.

"Farris’s article was labeled as an op-ed two days after it was published, but even in an article classified as an opinion piece, her views and experiences have been silenced."

In the rest of the episode, Campus Reform correspondent Leana Dippie joins to discuss Indiana University's new $30 million “Diversity Hiring Initiative" to accelerate the hiring of “professors from groups traditionally underrepresented in higher education."

Pummill also touches on student demands that Bates College require all students to take "white supremacy", "power and privilege" and "colonialism" courses.

Finally, in our woke tweet of the week, Pummill breaks down Simmons University professor Rachel Gans-Boriskin's brag that she scolded two elderly men for gathering signatures in support of voter I.D. laws.

Watch the full episode above.

Follow Addison on Twitter: @addisonpummill