Campus Profile: Wake Forest University
Wake Forest University is a private research university in North Carolina. Around 5,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Wake Forest University is a private research university in North Carolina. Around 5,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
The Rosenblatt Family Hillel
Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
BRANCHES Social Justice Retreat
College Democrats
College Students for Brady
Her Campus
Intersectional Feminist Collective
LGBTQ Center
Social Justice Incubator.
Social Justice Theme House
Sustainable WFU
OpenSecrets Data on Wake Forest University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 83.65% of Wake Forest University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 16.35% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Wake Forest University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Wake Forest University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Wake Forest University:
Students outraged after college forces them to live with COVID-exposed peers
Wake Forest University is using empty dorm and apartment rooms on campus to quarantine students who have been exposed to the coronavirus. Some students are not pleased with the decision, citing that even though quarantined students will be in a separate room, they still have to share a living space.
Prof wants to 'blow up meritocracy' with 'admissions lottery'
To “solve the problem of meritocracy,” one professor argues that elite universities should use an “admissions lottery” to select which students they accept.
Students protest prof's op-ed calling Islam hostile to LGBT rights
Students at Wake Forest University are protesting a professor’s column arguing that Muslim immigration to the United States should be restricted in the name of gay rights.