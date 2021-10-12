Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Wake Forest University
No results

Campus Profile: Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University is a private research university in North Carolina. Around 5,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Travis Morgan | California Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, October 12, 2021 2:38 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Wake Forest University is a private research university in North Carolina. Around 5,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

     College Republicans

The Rosenblatt Family Hillel

Young Americans for Freedom


Liberal Organizations: 

BRANCHES Social Justice Retreat

College Democrats

College Students for Brady

Her Campus

Intersectional Feminist Collective

LGBTQ Center

Social Justice Incubator.

Social Justice Theme House

Sustainable WFU


OpenSecrets Data on Wake Forest University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 83.65% of Wake Forest University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 16.35% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Wake Forest University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



COVID-19:

 

Wake Forest University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. 

 


Stories by Campus Reform about Wake Forest University:


Students outraged after college forces them to live with COVID-exposed peers

Wake Forest University is using empty dorm and apartment rooms on campus to quarantine students who have been exposed to the coronavirus. Some students are not pleased with the decision, citing that even though quarantined students will be in a separate room, they still have to share a living space.


Prof wants to 'blow up meritocracy' with 'admissions lottery' 

To “solve the problem of meritocracy,” one professor argues that elite universities should use an “admissions lottery” to select which students they accept.


Students protest prof's op-ed calling Islam hostile to LGBT rights 

Students at Wake Forest University are protesting a professor’s column arguing that Muslim immigration to the United States should be restricted in the name of gay rights.

