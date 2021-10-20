Employees at top public VA universities donated over $1.7 million to Democrats, just $147k to Republicans over 2 years

The overwhelming majority of employees at the top three Virginia public universities who contributed campaign money throughout 2019 and 2020 donated to Democrats, a Campus Reform analysis has revealed.

Using publicly available data from the Federal Election Commission, Campus Reform analyzed the donation records of the employees of the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and George Mason University in 2019 and 2020.

According to the analysis, University of Virginia faculty, staff, and administrators donated over $972,242 to left-leaning candidates and political committees as opposed to just over $70,247 going to right-leaning entities.

93.26 percent of all UVA employees who made political donations gave to Democratic candidates or Democratic-aligned organizations such as Act Blue and the Democratic National Committee.

In comparison, 6.74 percent of donors gave to Republican candidates or Republican-aligned organizations such as WinRed and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Virginia Tech employees individually donated over $502,485 to liberal causes whereas a mere $27,248 was donated to conservative leaning causes.

The overall donation ratio between Democratic and Republican candidates and committees was 29:1. Further, 94.48 percent of all Virginia Tech donors were Democrat as opposed to 5.52 percent Republican.

Employees at George Mason university donated over $276,456 to left-leaning candidates and political committees by faculty, staff, and administrators at George Mason University. This is compared to the total amount of donations made to right-leaning causes, which is just over $49,884.

Of all George Mason employees who donated, 92.22 percent were Democrat and only 7.78 percent were Republican.