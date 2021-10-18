Here are the readings for Cornell's 'Advancing Racial Equity Work' class

The “Advancing Racial Equity Work” course at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations requires students to "[a]dopt a racial equity lens to understand organizational practices, norms, and processes."

Courtney McCluney, an assistant professor of organizational behavior, also asks students to "[a]ssess barriers and solutions to advancing racial diversity, equity, and inclusion at work."

The syllabus for spring 2021 course lists Our Separate Ways, Black and White Women and the Struggle for Professional Identity as one of the readings.

Our Separate Ways, written by Ella Bell Smith and Stella M. Nkomo, explains how “how White women have--perhaps unwittingly--aligned themselves more often with White men than with Black women and how systemic racism and biases still exist in organizations.”

Another reading, Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America's Heartland, argues that Donald Trump's health policies "actually place white Americans at ever-greater risk of sickness and death," particularly among his working-class supporters, according to the book description.

Campus Reform reported on McCluney earlier this year, covering her paper 2020 article “'Against a sharp white background': How Black women experience the white gaze at work."

Campus Reform reached out to McCluney and Cornell but did not receive a response.

