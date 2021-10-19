OU wants to hire a 'social justice' math professor

The University of Oklahoma is seeking a mathematics education professor versed in “equity and social justice.”

The incumbent will teach within the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education, which according to the job posting, “aspires to become a diverse and inclusive community of learners who engage in transformative scholarship with and in communities to advance justice and promote human dignity.”

Beyond an understanding of “current theories” in mathematics education, the full-time, tenure-track position must be filled by an individual with “culturally responsive and sustaining mathematics pedagogy” and “mathematics for equity and social justice.”

Based on over 200 anonymously reported salaries, job platform Glassdoor predicts that the average assistant professor in the University of Oklahoma’s education department earns $83,000 per year.

Campus Reform has covered diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in mathematics programs and the STEM field.

In October 2020, the Mathematical Association of America alleged that math “inherently carries human biases" and stated that Critical Race Theory “is an established social science inquiry which is grounded in decades of scholarship.”

Also that fall, Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health shared an article from Popular Mechanics entitled “Why Some People Think 2+2=5… and why they’re right.”

