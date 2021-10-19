Campus Profile: Boston College
Boston College is a private university in Massachusetts. Around 9,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
BC Law Republicans
College Republicans
Federalist Society
Network of Enlightened Women at Boston College
Liberal Organizations:
American Constitution Society
Boston College Law Democrats
Climate Justice at Boston College
College Democrats
Good Governance Project
If/When/How: Law Students for Reproductive Justice
LAMBDA BC
LGBTQ+ Student Outreach and Support
Students for Justice in Palestine
The Gavel
The Graduate Pride Alliance
Young Democratic Socialists of America of Boston College
OpenSecrets Data on Boston College Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 95.46% of Boston College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.54% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Boston College has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Boston College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff members.
Stories by Campus Reform about Boston College:
REPORT: Boston College rejects vaccine exemptions for Catholics
Boston College has largely denied Catholic religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, citing the statements of Pope Franics and church leaders. One student told 'Campus Reform' that the university is 'dead wrong' in not giving religious exemptions to Catholics.
Boston College establishes Bias Incident Response Team
Following complaints of inadequacy in the former reporting system, Boston College Dean of Students has announced the establishment of a Bias Incident Response Team. The team is comprised of the associate dean of students, student government, student representatives, and three faculty members.
BC student gov circulates 'Dress with Respect' pledge for Halloween
The Undergraduate Government of Boston College and the Ahana Leadership Council at Boston College emailed students Friday to ask them to “take the pledge to Dress with Respect!” “Halloween can and should be fun, but for everyone,” the email states. “To take someone’s culture and belittle it by making your Halloween costume is not only degrading, but can also be hurtful to members of the BC community.”