UVA cancels outdoor trick-or-treating over COVID fears

The University of Virginia decided to cancel their annual Halloween trick-or-treat festivities at the recommendation of health experts that claim bringing unvaccinated children to campus would risk spreading the virus across the greater community.

Although the event is traditionally held outdoors, The Office of the Vice President and Chief Student Affairs Officer Robyn Hadley claimed in an October 15 statement that the community’s health professionals still deemed it too dangerous to host.

“Following guidance from our public health experts, and in an effort to reduce potential risk to children in the community who cannot yet get vaccinated for COVID, as well as others who are vulnerable, Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn will not occur this year,” the statement reads.

Even though the event is held outdoors, public health advisors told the university that bringing "so many unvaccinated children together" would increase the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, the university is encouraging the community to participate in a "virtual Halloween costume contest."

The statement does not go into detail about how the event might cause community spread of coronavirus.

The science on coronavirus’s impact on children is not conclusive. However, research shows that the virus itself only has a mild effect on children. COVID mortality and hospitalization rates correlate very strongly with age, and children appear to be the safest demographic from developing severe illness.

According to MIT Medical, most experts believe that outdoor spread accounts for "likely less than one percent" of coronavirus transmission.

Data from the University of Florida, There have been no coronavirus case spikes associated with college football games, another event that entirely takes place outdoors.

Days before UVA officially cancelled their trick-or-treat festivities, Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed support for allowing kids to partake in this annual tradition.

Dr. Anthony Facui, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, even encouraged children to participate in the Halloween tradition.

"I think that, particularly if you're vaccinated, but you can get out there, you're outdoors for the most part...and enjoy it," Facui said on CNN’s "State of the Union."

This will be the second consecutive year that trick or treating will not take place at UVA. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus as well.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Virginia for comment, but they did not respond in time for the publication of this article.