Campus Profile: College of William & Mary
College of William & Mary is a public university in Virginia. Around 6,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Advocates for Life
College Republicans
Federalist Society
Tribe for Life
Liberal Organizations:
American Constitution Society
Amnesty International - W&M Chapter
BLOT
College Socialists
Equality Alliance
If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice
Journal of Race, Gender, and Social Justice
Lambda Alliance
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
National Organization for Women
Rainbow Coalition
Students Demand Action - William & Mary
Students for Justice in Palestine
Underground
Unitarian Universalist Circle at W&M
Vox: Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Wesley Foundation
WMFIRE
Young Democrats
OpenSecrets Data on College of William & Mary Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 97.71% of College of William & Mary employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.29% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
College of William & Mary has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.” FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression.
COVID-19:
College of William & Mary is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about College of William & Mary:
Professors at this VA college plan to 'decolonize' their teaching and scholarship
'Campus Reform' spoke with Professor Stephen Sheehi, director of the 'Decolonizing Humanities Project' at the College of William & Mary. The project's objectives include undoing 'hetero/cis-normativity' and 'racial privilege.'
William & Mary's Jefferson statue plastered in sticky notes
The sticky notes label Jefferson "pedophile," "rapist," and "racist." A similar statue at the University of Missouri was also covered in sticky notes last month.
William & Mary, U of Southern Maine become latest schools to close down Confucius Institutes
American officials consistently warn that Confucius institutes functionally exist to justify the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party. The College of William & Mary and the University of Southern Maine became the latest schools to shut down their Confucius Institutes.