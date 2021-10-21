Campus Reform | Campus Profile: College of William & Mary
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Campus Profile: College of William & Mary

College of William & Mary is a public university in Virginia. Around 6,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Jewell Burson | Georgia Campus Correspondent
Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:11 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

College of William & Mary is a public university in Virginia. Around 6,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations:



Conservative Organizations: 

Advocates for Life

College Republicans

Federalist Society

Tribe for Life 


Liberal Organizations: 

American Constitution Society

Amnesty International - W&M Chapter

BLOT

College Socialists

Equality Alliance

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

Journal of Race, Gender, and Social Justice

Journal of Race, Gender, and Social Justice

Lambda Alliance

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

National Organization for Women

Rainbow Coalition

Students Demand Action - William & Mary

Students for Justice in Palestine

Underground

Unitarian Universalist Circle at W&M

Vox: Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Wesley Foundation

WMFIRE

Young Democrats


OpenSecrets Data on College of William & Mary Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.71% of College of William & Mary employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.29% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.



 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

College of William & Mary has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.” FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression. 


COVID-19:

College of William & Mary is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about College of William & Mary:

Professors at this VA college plan to 'decolonize' their teaching and scholarship

'Campus Reform' spoke with Professor Stephen Sheehi, director of the 'Decolonizing Humanities Project' at the College of William & Mary. The project's objectives include undoing 'hetero/cis-normativity' and 'racial privilege.'


William & Mary's Jefferson statue plastered in sticky notes

The sticky notes label Jefferson "pedophile," "rapist," and "racist." A similar statue at the University of Missouri was also covered in sticky notes last month.


William & Mary, U of Southern Maine become latest schools to close down Confucius Institutes

American officials consistently warn that Confucius institutes functionally exist to justify the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party. The College of William & Mary and the University of Southern Maine became the latest schools to shut down their Confucius Institutes.

Share this article
Staff image