Campus Reform | WATCH: Students stunned when they hear how much 'the rich' already pay in taxes
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

WATCH: Students stunned when they hear how much 'the rich' already pay in taxes

Students overwhelmingly supported raising taxes for the rich, but when Smith asked them who "the rich" was, they were unsure.

Trending
1
Professor canceled because he wasn't upset over a fake racial bias incident
By Ben Zeisloft
2
WATCH: Students Say ‘My Body My Choice’... Until it Comes to Vaccine Mandates
By Ophelie Jacobson
3
WATCH: Woke teachers are going viral for sharing their shocking classroom behavior. Tak…
By Wyatt Eichholz
4
WATCH: Students demand 'Cops Off Campus' days after nearby shooting
By Sterling Mosley
5
Top TX university employees donated nearly 10-to-1 Democrats over Republicans in 2020 c…
By Mckenna Dallmeyer
6
'Meritocracy' is a microaggression, university guidebook claims
By Adam Sabes
Addison Smith | Reporter
Tuesday, November 9, 2021 6:20 PM

As Democrat demands to "tax the rich" grow, Campus Reform's Addison Smith went to the University of Houston to see if students felt that the wealthy in America pay their fair share, or if they should have their taxes raised even more.

Students overwhelmingly supported raising taxes for the rich, but when Smith asked them who "the rich" was, they were unsure.

“I have no idea. Probably like, more than 6 digits maybe”, said one student. “I think somebody that like, has like a good-paying job,” said another.

When Smith asked students to guess the threshold for the top 1% of income earners in America, many of them thought they were multi-millionaires and billionaires. In reality, a 2020 Pew Research Center poll found the threshold to be in the top 1% is a salary of $538,926, much less than the students suspected. But many supported raising their taxes nonetheless, until Smith revealed how much they already pay.

"How much do you think the 1% pay in taxes currently", Smith asked. "Like, nothing", one student responded. Another suggested that "rich people don't even pay taxes".

Smith then revealed to them that the top 1% pays more in federal income taxes than the bottom 90% of income earners in America. Accounting for more than 20% of the national income, they pay approximately 40% of all taxes.

"Really? Wow", one student responded. Another said that maybe the 1% is taxed "too much".

Many then stated that, contrary to the left's objections, perhaps "the rich" do pay their fair share, with one lady saying that such exorbitant tax rates are "unfair" to those forced to pay it, and another expressing they should be taxed less.

Watch the full video above to see their responses.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @_addisonsmith1


Share this article
Staff image