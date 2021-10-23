Campus Profile: Syracuse University
Syracuse University is a private university in New York. Around 14,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Federalist Society
Students for Liberty
TAMID Group at Syracuse University
Liberal Organizations:
Active Minds
American Constitution Society
Amnesty International at Syracuse University
College Democrats
Counselors for Social Justice
Diversity and Inclusion Student-Athlete Board
Equal Time Magazine
Femme Noire
Globalists
La Lucha
NAACP
New York Public Interest Research Group
Pride Union
Qolor Collective
Students Advocating Sexual Safety and Empowerment
Students United for Body Acceptance
The OutCrowd
Young Democratic Socialists of America at Syracuse University
OpenSecrets Data on Syracuse University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.37% of Syracuse University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.63% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Syracuse University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Syracuse University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about Syracuse University:
The Constitution is not 'exclusionary.' Your rejection of conservatives is. (OPINION)
In February, Syracuse University rejected an application for a conservative group to become a "Registered Student Organization." The university gave several reasons for the rejection, one of them being that the group's view of the Constitution is "exclusionary" to some students.
Newhouse offers entrepreneurship program based on race
Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications is partnering with a non-profit organization to teach digital media skills for Black entrepreneurs. The 10-week program will occur in the fall semester.
Profs at Biden's alma mater cancel classes, host coddling sessions to help students 'cope' with election
In order to help students “cope” with election stress, some Syracuse professors cancelled classes during election week, while others spent their class time holding therapy sessions. One professor's class met outside to make friendship bracelets and other crafts. She spent grant money on bracelet supplies and adult coloring books to distribute to her students. The university added its own "Rock Balancing for Mindfulness” activity, placing stones out on campus that students could play with.