Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Syracuse University
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Campus Profile: Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private university in New York. Around 14,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Cole Mushegan | Texas Campus Correspondent
Saturday, October 23, 2021 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Syracuse University is a private university in New York. Around 14,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

Federalist Society

Students for Liberty

TAMID Group at Syracuse University

 

Liberal Organizations: 

Active Minds

American Constitution Society

Amnesty International at Syracuse University

College Democrats

Counselors for Social Justice

Diversity and Inclusion Student-Athlete Board

Equal Time Magazine

Femme Noire

Globalists

La Lucha 

NAACP

New York Public Interest Research Group

Pride Union

Qolor Collective

Students Advocating Sexual Safety and Empowerment

Students United for Body Acceptance

The OutCrowd

Young Democratic Socialists of America at Syracuse University

 

OpenSecrets Data on Syracuse University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.37% of Syracuse University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.63% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


 Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Syracuse University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 




COVID-19:

 

Syracuse University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and staff. 

 


Stories by Campus Reform about Syracuse University:


The Constitution is not 'exclusionary.' Your rejection of conservatives is. (OPINION) 


In February, Syracuse University rejected an application for a conservative group to become a "Registered Student Organization." The university gave several reasons for the rejection, one of them being that the group's view of the Constitution is "exclusionary" to some students.


Newhouse offers entrepreneurship program based on race


Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications is partnering with a non-profit organization to teach digital media skills for Black entrepreneurs. The 10-week program will occur in the fall semester.


Profs at Biden's alma mater cancel classes, host coddling sessions to help students 'cope' with election 


In order to help students “cope” with election stress, some Syracuse professors cancelled classes during election week, while others spent their class time holding therapy sessions. One professor's class met outside to make friendship bracelets and other crafts. She spent grant money on bracelet supplies and adult coloring books to distribute to her students. The university added its own "Rock Balancing for Mindfulness” activity, placing stones out on campus that students could play with.

Share this article
Staff image