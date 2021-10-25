PUMMILL: Universities promote 'a culture of intimidation and indoctrination'

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform correspondent Addison Pummill discusses Keene State College’s new “Anti-Racist Studies” major.

The course catalog explains that the major will “investigate the experiences, expressions, and possibilities — voiced and embodied, principally, by people of color — that emerge from an ongoing struggle with white supremacist ideology.”

In the rest of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform correspondent Wyatt Eicholz joins to discuss the fight for free speech at Montana State University and Pummill touches on the University of Connecticut calling racism a “public health crisis." Pummill says that such statements promote "a culture of intimidation and indoctrination on campus".

Finally, in our woke tweet of the week, Pummill explains how one Columbia Professor’s call to “make all medicine free” carries not only a hefty price tag, but other consequences as well.

