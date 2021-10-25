Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Georgetown University
No results

Campus Profile: Georgetown University

Georgetown University is a private university in Washington D.C. Around 7,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Abigail DeJarnatt | Arkansas Campus Correspodnent
Monday, October 25, 2021 8:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

Alexander Hamilton Society

Federalist Society

Georgetown Israel Alliance

Georgetown Law Advocates for Life

Georgetown University College Republicans

Georgetown University Right to Life

TAMID Georgetown

The Georgetown Review


Liberal Organizations: 

Alternative Breaks Program

American Civil Liberties Union - Georgetown Law

American Constitution Society

Center for Social Justice Advisory Board for Student Organizations

Center for Social Justice Research, Teaching & Service

College Democrats

Conservative and Libertarian Student Association

Georgetown American Civil Liberties Union

Georgetown Defenders

Georgetown Law Students for Democratic Reform

Georgetown LGBTQ+ Mentors & Resources

Georgetown Queer People of Color

Georgetown University National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Chapter

Georgetown University Television

GradPride

GU Students for DC Statehood

If/When/How: Lawyering For Reproductive Justice

LGBTQ Center

LGBTQ+ Policy Initiative

March for Our Lives Georgetown

National Lawyers Guild – Georgetown University Law Center Chapter

Outlaw

Period Empowerment Project

PRIDE

Students for Justice in Palestine


OpenSecrets Data on Georgetown University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.45% of Georgetown University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.55% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.



Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Georgetown University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



COVID-19:


Georgetown University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff members. 

 


Stories by Campus Reform about Georgetown University:



Georgetown students demand to abolish campus police, even with DC crime on the rise


Students at Georgetown University are attempting to abolish the campus police department. Meanwhile, homicides in Washington, D.C. have been on the rise for the past three years.



Georgetown shells out $1M for racial equity


Georgetown University donated $1 million to a Jesuit racial healing initiative. Though Georgetown has a long history of approving racial healing policies, more recently — especially after George Floyd’s death — campus leftists ramped up their pushes toward reparations funds.



Georgetown newspaper claims it wants 'bipartisanship,' then casts conservatives as 'racist,' 'homophobic'


An editorial by the Georgetown University student newspaper argues that Americans need to "reshape" the expectations of bipartisanship after the Trump administration. It argues that some issues, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, should not be a partisan issue and is a matter of "human rights."

Staff image