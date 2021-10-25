Campus Profile: Georgetown University
Georgetown University is a private university in Washington D.C. Around 7,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society
Federalist Society
Georgetown Israel Alliance
Georgetown Law Advocates for Life
Georgetown University College Republicans
Georgetown University Right to Life
TAMID Georgetown
The Georgetown Review
Liberal Organizations:
Alternative Breaks Program
American Civil Liberties Union - Georgetown Law
American Constitution Society
Center for Social Justice Advisory Board for Student Organizations
Center for Social Justice Research, Teaching & Service
College Democrats
Conservative and Libertarian Student Association
Georgetown American Civil Liberties Union
Georgetown Defenders
Georgetown Law Students for Democratic Reform
Georgetown LGBTQ+ Mentors & Resources
Georgetown Queer People of Color
Georgetown University National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Chapter
Georgetown University Television
GradPride
GU Students for DC Statehood
If/When/How: Lawyering For Reproductive Justice
LGBTQ Center
LGBTQ+ Policy Initiative
March for Our Lives Georgetown
National Lawyers Guild – Georgetown University Law Center Chapter
Outlaw
Period Empowerment Project
PRIDE
Students for Justice in Palestine
OpenSecrets Data on Georgetown University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.45% of Georgetown University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.55% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Georgetown University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Georgetown University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff members.
