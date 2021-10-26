Campus Profile: Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University is a private university in Tennessee. Around 7,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Christians United for Israel
Dores for Israel (DFI)
Federalist Society at Vanderbilt Law School
TAMID Group at Vanderbilt
The Alexander Hamilton Society
Vanderbilt College Republicans
Vanderbilt Libertarians
Vanderbilt Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
American Constitution Society
Amnesty International - Vanderbilt University
Dores In Solidarity with Palestine
Generation Action for Planned Parenthood
Graduates Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics
HeForShe
Hidden Dores
If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice
Kaleidoscope
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Life
LGBTMD
Medical Students for Choice
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
Nurses for Sexual and Reproductive Health (NSRH)
Office of LGBTQIA+ Concerns, Vanderbilt Divinity School
Out in Engineering
outLaw
Owen Out & Allied
Peabody Q. Ed.
Student Center for Social Justice and Identity
Vanderbilt College Democrats
Vanderbilt Lambda Association
Vanderbilt Young Democratic Socialists of America
OpenSecrets Data on Vanderbilt University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 85.21% of Vanderbilt University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 14.79% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Vanderbilt University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Vanderbilt University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Vanderbilt University:
Vanderbilt uses 'Feelings Wheel' for diversity training
Vanderbilt University uses the 'Feelings Wheel' as a resource in its 10-day diversity training program. Robin DiAngelo's 'White Fragility' is also part of the program.
'Stressful' incidents fall under 'workplace violence' at Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University lists behavior that causes stress under its "workplace violence" policy. One constitutional lawyer told Campus Reform that the policy, if implemented at a public school, would likely be unconstitutional.
Vanderbilt student accused of racism, targeted by classmates for attending 2018 'North/South' event
A student at Vanderbilt University running for a student government seat received intense backlash for having attended a fraternity event in 2018 that was allegedly racist in nature. Much of the criticism toward the student is based upon an anonymous Instagram post. Weeks after the election, Vanderbilt’s student government passed a vote of no-confidence for Gould as Economic Inclusivity Chair.