No results

Campus Profile: Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University is a private university in Tennessee. Around 7,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Taylor Flynn | South Carolina Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, October 26, 2021 1:54 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Vanderbilt University is a private university in Tennessee. Around 7,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

Christians United for Israel

Dores for Israel (DFI)

Federalist Society at Vanderbilt Law School

TAMID Group at Vanderbilt

The Alexander Hamilton Society

Vanderbilt College Republicans

Vanderbilt Libertarians

Vanderbilt Young Americans for Freedom


Liberal Organizations: 

American Constitution Society

Amnesty International - Vanderbilt University

Dores In Solidarity with Palestine

Generation Action for Planned Parenthood

Graduates Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics

HeForShe

Hidden Dores

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

Kaleidoscope

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Life

LGBTMD

Medical Students for Choice

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Nurses for Sexual and Reproductive Health (NSRH)

Office of LGBTQIA+ Concerns, Vanderbilt Divinity School

Out in Engineering

outLaw

Owen Out & Allied

Peabody Q. Ed.

Student Center for Social Justice and Identity

Vanderbilt College Democrats

Vanderbilt Lambda Association

Vanderbilt Young Democratic Socialists of America


OpenSecrets Data on Vanderbilt University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 85.21% of Vanderbilt University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 14.79% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Vanderbilt University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



COVID-19:


Vanderbilt University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 


Stories by Campus Reform about Vanderbilt University:


Vanderbilt uses 'Feelings Wheel' for diversity training


Vanderbilt University uses the 'Feelings Wheel' as a resource in its 10-day diversity training program. Robin DiAngelo's 'White Fragility' is also part of the program.



'Stressful' incidents fall under 'workplace violence' at Vanderbilt University


Vanderbilt University lists behavior that causes stress under its "workplace violence" policy. One constitutional lawyer told Campus Reform that the policy, if implemented at a public school, would likely be unconstitutional.



Vanderbilt student accused of racism, targeted by classmates for attending 2018 'North/South' event


A student at Vanderbilt University running for a student government seat received intense backlash for having attended a fraternity event in 2018 that was allegedly racist in nature. Much of the criticism toward the student is based upon an anonymous Instagram post. Weeks after the election, Vanderbilt’s student government passed a vote of no-confidence for Gould as Economic Inclusivity Chair.

