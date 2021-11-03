Campus Profile: University at Buffalo, SUNY

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University at Buffalo is a public institution within the State University of New York system. Around 22,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:





Conservative Organizations:

Federalist Society of Buffalo Law School

UB for Israel

Young Americans for Freedom





Liberal Organizations:

Advocates for Girls' Education

Alliance Community

American Constitution Society at University of Buffalo School of Law

Amnesty International

College Democrats

LGBTA

Medical Students for Choice - Buffalo

oSTEM @ SUNY Buffalo

OUTLaw at University at Buffalo School of Law

OUTpatient

PRISM

Students for Justice in Palestine

UB Dental Racial Justice Student Task Force

UB Environmental Network

UB School of Dental Medicine Smile PRIDE

Young Democratic Socialists of America





OpenSecrets Data on SUNY Buffalo Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 92.7% of State University of Buffalo employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

State University of Buffalo has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

State University of Buffalo is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about SUNY Buffalo:





U Buffalo Graduate School of Education cancels class for anti-racism teach-in

The department "shut down" normal operations as part of this "first step." The University of Buffalo Graduate School of Education canceled classes for students and staff to attend mandatory sessions on anti-racism.

University at Buffalo scraps US President Millard Fillmore's name from building

The University at Buffalo, which is part of the SUNY system, will remove former US President Millard Fillmore’s name from an academic building. The university will also remove the names of two former New York politicians.

VIDEO: Leftist UBuffalo student removes conservative group's posters

VIDEO: Leftist UBuffalo student removes conservative group's posters. The Young Americans for Freedom posters advertised an event featuring conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza discussing socialism. “You see, this is civil disobedience,” the student told Zane. “I’m just picking up some litter.”