Campus Profile: University at Buffalo, SUNY
University at Buffalo is a public institution within the State University of New York system. Around 22,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Federalist Society of Buffalo Law School
UB for Israel
Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
Advocates for Girls' Education
Alliance Community
American Constitution Society at University of Buffalo School of Law
Amnesty International
College Democrats
LGBTA
Medical Students for Choice - Buffalo
oSTEM @ SUNY Buffalo
OUTLaw at University at Buffalo School of Law
OUTpatient
PRISM
Students for Justice in Palestine
UB Dental Racial Justice Student Task Force
UB Environmental Network
UB School of Dental Medicine Smile PRIDE
Young Democratic Socialists of America
OpenSecrets Data on SUNY Buffalo Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 92.7% of State University of Buffalo employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
State University of Buffalo has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
State University of Buffalo is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about SUNY Buffalo:
U Buffalo Graduate School of Education cancels class for anti-racism teach-in
The department "shut down" normal operations as part of this "first step." The University of Buffalo Graduate School of Education canceled classes for students and staff to attend mandatory sessions on anti-racism.
University at Buffalo scraps US President Millard Fillmore's name from building
The University at Buffalo, which is part of the SUNY system, will remove former US President Millard Fillmore’s name from an academic building. The university will also remove the names of two former New York politicians.
VIDEO: Leftist UBuffalo student removes conservative group's posters
VIDEO: Leftist UBuffalo student removes conservative group's posters. The Young Americans for Freedom posters advertised an event featuring conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza discussing socialism. “You see, this is civil disobedience,” the student told Zane. “I’m just picking up some litter.”