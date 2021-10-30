Condoleezza Rice has harsh words for CRT

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice debunked critical race theory during a recent appearance on ABC’s The View.

Rice, who is now director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, spoke bout the role of public schools in the United States during a discussion on broader education issues including homeschooling and sex education.

On the topic of race, Rice rejected the notion that students are victims or oppressors due to their skin color.

During a discussion of issues like homeschooling and sex education, Rice — an African-American — rejected the notion that students are victims or oppressors due to their race.

“If I could take a moment to talk about the whole issue of Critical Race Theory and what is, and is not being taught — I come out of an academic institution, and this is something that academics debate—what is the role of race, and so forth” Rice said.

“And let me be very clear; I grew up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama. I couldn’t go to a movie theater, or to a restaurant with my parents. I went to segregated schools till we moved to Denver,” Rice continued.

“My parents never thought I was going to grow up in a world without prejudice, but they also told me, ‘That’s somebody else’s problem, not yours. You’re going to overcome it, and you are going to be anything you want to be.’ And that’s the message that I think we ought to be sending to kids.”

Rice observed that Critical Race Theory is disempowering black children and unfairly convicting White children.

She said, “I would like black kids to be completely empowered, to know that they are beautiful in their blackness, but in order to do that, I don’t have to make white kids feel bad for being white. So somehow, this is a conversation that has gone in the wrong direction.”

The Hoover Institution is a conservative-leaning public policy think tanks at a major American university.

The organization routinely draws the ire of leftist academics and students.

