Thomas Jefferson's image defaced at UVA

Flyers featuring Thomas Jefferson were defaced recently at the University of Virginia.

On Oct,;28, Young America’s Foundation students at UVA will host alumni Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and National Review editor Rich Lowry — both of whom attended the university — for a discussion about the historical legacy of Thomas Jefferson.

[RELATED: College Republicans told that they cannot endorse Glenn Youngkin]

After students posted flyers across campus, YAF at UVA’s Twitter account noted that the advertisements had been vandalized “in the span of one night.”

On one sign, the phrase "In Defense of Mr. Jefferson" was crossed out and replaced with “Small PP Club Meeting.” On the other, “Racists Defending Rapists” appears.

“In the span of one night, over half of our posters have either been Torn Down, Defaced with False Statements, or Covered by DivestUVA’s call for Fossil Fuel Divestment,” the tweet states. “This is why it is more important than ever to Preserve Mr. Jefferson’s Legacy.”

In the span of one night, over half of our posters have either been Torn Down, Defaced with False Statements, or Covered by DivestUVA’s call for Fossil Fuel Divestment.



This is why it is more important than ever to Preserve Mr. Jefferson’s Legacy.#TolerantLeft #UVA pic.twitter.com/eX17iQkfr6 — YAF at UVA (@YAFatUVA) October 21, 2021

“I see the young minds at Mr. Jefferson’s University are as open-minded as ever — you know, ‘not afraid to seek truth wherever it may lead,’ right?” Roy noted on social media.

I see the young minds at Mr. Jefferson’s University are as open-minded as ever - you know, “not afraid to seek truth wherever it may lead,” right, @presjimryan? CC: @LarrySabato @RichLowry https://t.co/AZP0tuaD1a — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 21, 2021

“Defending Thomas Jefferson is now controversial at Mr. Jefferson’s University, which is turning its back on its birthright,” Lowry added.

Defending Thomas Jefferson is now controversial at Mr. Jefferson’s University, which is turning its back on its birthright



Looking forward to being down there with my friend @chiproytx next week https://t.co/CSB853hKTG — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 21, 2021

YAF at UVA chairman Nick Cabrera told Campus Reform that administrators have “not commented on their willingness to find the individuals responsible for this vandalism.”

In the past year, University of Virginia administrators have attempted to distance itself from the school’s founder. Based upon proposals from the school’s Racial Equity Task Force, the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors opted to “contextualize” a statue of Thomas Jefferson, which is located in front of the Rotunda at the center of the school’s grounds.

[RELATED: UVA to remove Revolutionary War general statue, 'contextualize' Thomas Jefferson statue]

The University of Missouri faced calls to remove Thomas Jefferson's statue from their campus. Meanwhile, administrators there chose to install a $20,000 acrylic case to protect a separate on-campus monument, Jefferson's original tombstone, from would-be violent demonstrators.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students say Thomas Jefferson statue should be removed from Mizzou campus]

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Virginia and YAF at UVA for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.