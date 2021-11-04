WATCH: Students Say ‘My Body My Choice’... Until it Comes to Vaccine Mandates

With national conversations on government vaccine mandates, many have questioned why people who say they are pro-choice also support vaccine mandates. Does the common refrain “my body, my choice” not apply to the COVID-19 vaccine?

Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson talked with students at the University of Florida about bodily autonomy to see if they would recognize the double standard with being pro-choice and pro-vaccine mandate.

Jacobson talked to over a dozen students and found that all but two students were pro-choice.

“I’m pro-choice,” one student said. “You never know the circumstances someone is going through.”

“The truth is...no one is in your body but you, and it's your life that you have to live,” another student said.

Students said they support the idea of “my body, my choice” and the idea that the government shouldn’t be allowed to tell them what to do with their bodies.

Jacobson then asked if students were supportive of government vaccine mandates. The majority of students said yes.

“I'm for it...I'm vaccinated,” one student told Jacobson.

Another student said, “I would say that I guess I am more for a mandate if it is in support of the general health of the population.”

What happened to “my body, my choice”? Jacobson asked students just that.

Watch the full video above to find out if students will admit the double standard in their line of thinking.

