'Anti-Racist Transformation in Medical Education' commits 11 universities to a $377k undertaking

Several leading medical schools across the United States will participate in a three-year Anti-Racist Transformation in Medical Education program.

The program, which is organized by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and funded by the Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation, attempts to help medical students “dismantle systemic racism and bias in their work and learning environments” while sharing insights across institutions through a virtual learning platform.

The Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation — which believes that health professional education ought to contain a “strong social mission” — frequently funds diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Foundation spokesman Gideon Hertz told Campus Reform that the group spent $377,546 on the project.

The 2021 cohort for the program includes:

Brody School of Medicine, East Carolina University

College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan

Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons

David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles

Duke University School of Medicine

The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

The Ohio State University College of Medicine

University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix

University of Minnesota Medical School

University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine

University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine

Columbia University released an Oct. 18 statement explaining that an executive committee of “students, staff, and faculty will anchor the coalition,” which will eventually encompass all academic programs.

As Campus Reform has repeatedly reported, American medical schools and institutions have increasingly bowed to left-wing social activism.

For example, the American Medical Association recently said that it would "advocate for the removal of sex as a legal designation on the public portion of the birth certificate” to protect “individual privacy."

Meanwhile, several leading medical journals called for action on climate change.

“Health is already being harmed by global temperature increases and the destruction of the natural world, a state of affairs health professionals have been bringing attention to for decades," the publications jointly wrote in a statement.

Campus Reform reached out to every aforementioned university for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.