Campus Profile: University of Connecticut

University of Connecticut is a public university in Connecticut. Around 18,900 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans - Stamford Campus

College Republicans, UConn Chapter

Huskies for Free Speech

Huskies for Israel

Students For Life, UConn

Turning Point USA at UConn

Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats - Stamford Campus

College Democrats, UConn

Collaborative Organizing, UConn

Alternative Break - New York/Storrs - Gender and Sexual Identity

Future Nurses for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

UNCHAIN

Young Democratic Socialists of America

Students for Justice in Palestine

Resident Assistant for Social Justice Education

Queer Asians and Allies

Spectrum - Stamford Campus

Queer Collective, UConn

OpenSecrets Data on University of Connecticut Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.43% of University of Connecticut employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.57% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Connecticut has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.













COVID-19:

University of Connecticut is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.





