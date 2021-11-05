Campus Profile: University of Connecticut
University of Connecticut is a public university in Connecticut. Around 18,900 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans - Stamford Campus
College Republicans, UConn Chapter
Huskies for Free Speech
Huskies for Israel
Students For Life, UConn
Turning Point USA at UConn
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats - Stamford Campus
College Democrats, UConn
Collaborative Organizing, UConn
Alternative Break - New York/Storrs - Gender and Sexual Identity
Future Nurses for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
UNCHAIN
Young Democratic Socialists of America
Students for Justice in Palestine
Resident Assistant for Social Justice Education
Queer Asians and Allies
Spectrum - Stamford Campus
Queer Collective, UConn
OpenSecrets Data on University of Connecticut Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 95.43% of University of Connecticut employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.57% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Connecticut has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Connecticut is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Connecticut:
EXCLUSIVE: UConn student bias complaints show students will report just about anything
Campus Reform obtained bias report forms submitted by students at the University of Connecticut. One student reported the campus TPUSA chapter for simply existing.
Students demanded racism be named a 'public health crisis,' the university agreed
University of Connecticut declared racism a 'public health crisis' after pressure from the school’s student government. The state passed a declaration to that effect in spring 2021.
‘Puppetry's Racial Reckoning’: UConn spends $3k to expose racial bias in puppetry
University of Connecticut's exhibition “Puppetry’s Racial Reckoning” runs through the month of October. The university is also hosting a string of discussions connected to the exhibition.