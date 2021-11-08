Campus Profile: Villanova University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Villanova University is a private university in Pennsylvania. Around 11,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Villanova Conservative Union

Villanova University College Republicans

Villanovans for Life

Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International + No Lost Generation

Association for Change and Transformation

OASIS

Villanova College Democrats

Villanova Feminism Society

VU Pride

OpenSecrets Data on University of Villanova University Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.23% of Villanova University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.77% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Villanova University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

Villanova University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.





