WATCH: Liberty University's Standing for Freedom Center aims to inspire students to reclaim the culture

As the left continues to go after America's history, traditions, and Christian underpinnings, Ryan Helfenbein, the executive director of the Standing for Freedom Center and vice president of communications and public engagement at Liberty University, has a message for conservative students across America: "You are not alone."

The center, which is affiliated with Liberty University, exists to "uphold the Christian faith and defend America’s Constitution", and "inform all Americans in matters of faith and liberty" by deploying men and women across the nation into the cultural battlegrounds.

In an interview with Campus Reform's Addison Smith, Helfenbein claims that America is fast approaching "a post-Christian society," and said it is up to Christians to direct the country away from its demise:

"It's not about what the government does; it has everything to do with how [Christians] impact and interface with culture... it's about our faithfulness and whether we're going to abandon the public square, or we're going to be running into it... swinging."

Though an evangelical organization, Helfenbein says that both the center and Liberty play an integral role in the broader conservative movement.

In the rest of the interview, Helfenbein answers questions surrounding concerns of a growing liberal presence on campus, the recent Virginia gubernatorial election, and whether educational reform is the new winning message for voters across America.

Watch the full interview above.

Editor's Note: Smith is a former residential student at Liberty University and is currently enrolled in their online program. Standing for Freedom Center employed Smith from May 2020 to March 2021.

