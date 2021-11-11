Campus Reform | WATCH: Socialist student accidentally says that taxation is theft
No results

WATCH: Socialist student accidentally says that taxation is theft

While interviewing students at the University of Houston, Campus Reform's Addison Smith had a one-on-one conversation with a socialist student who proposed an 80% tax rate on the top 1% of income earners in America.

Addison Smith | Reporter
Thursday, November 11, 2021 3:00 PM

While interviewing students at the University of Houston, Campus Reform's Addison Smith had a one-on-one conversation with a socialist student who proposed an 80% tax rate on the top 1% of income earners in America.

Initially, the student claimed the 1% pay "nothing" in taxes. After Smith revealed that they pay 40% of all taxes in the country, the student suggested the rate be doubled. 

When Smith asked him if that would be considered stealing, not only did the student deny it, but he also suggested it is the rich who are "stealing" by keeping the money they earn.

The student then slipped up after denying that taxation is theft, saying that "It's valid to steal [rich people's] money". 

"I thought you said it wasn't stealing, though", Smith pointed out, to which the student replied, "Okay, well, it is stealing... Yea, let's steal", he suggested.

"[Even] if it is stealing, good. Let it be stealing"...

Watch the full video above.

Follow the interviewer on Twitter: @_addisonsmith1

