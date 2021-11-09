Campus Profile: University of Houston

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Houston is a public university in Texas. Around 39,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at the University of Houston

Coogs for Israel

Coogs for Life

The Federalist Society

Turning Point USA at University of Houston

Young Conservatives of Texas

Liberal Organizations:

American Constitution Society for Law and Policy

Cougars for Educational Equity

Deeds Not Words at University of Houston

Democrats UH

GLOBAL

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

LGBTQ Resource Center

LGBTQ+ CoAD

MOVE Texas

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

oSTEM at University of Houston

OutLaw

PERIOD at UH

Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UH

Q+mmunity

Student Feminist Organization at UH

Students for Justice in Palestine

Texas Rising At University of Houston

Women and Gender Resource Center

Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Houston

OpenSecrets Data on University of Houston University Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 85.36% of University of Houston employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 14.64% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.









Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Houston has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Houston is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





Houston student: privileged white males too prominent in LGBTQ movement

“L,” “B,” “T,” and “Q” have apparently been left out of the LGBTQ community as privileged, white gay males take center stage in the media. Student journalist Laura Gillespie wrote an article for the University of Houston Daily Cougar’s sex week issue arguing that bisexual and transgender individuals (among others) feel ignored by media depictions of the LGBTQ community. Scholars and LGBTQ experts tend to agree.





U Houston diversity exercise: Here’s the race, sex, etc. of 12 people. Now choose eight 'most deserving' to save from apocalypse

Students and faculty participating in a University of Houston-recommended diversity activity are given the identities and occasional biographical info of 12 individuals and tasked with deciding, as a group, which eight of them to save in the event of an apocalypse.





UH student govt sanctions VP for saying ‘all lives matter’

Student government leaders at the University of Houston (UH) have ordered their student body vice president, who was denounced for criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, to attend diversity training or face impeachment.