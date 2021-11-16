Is TikTok racist? San Diego State hosts talk on ‘digital racism’ within social media trends

A recent event held by San Diego State Univiersity suggested that certain viral trends on TikTok are "forms of racism."

On Nov. 3, students attended “Your Costume, My Culture: TikTok Edition” to examine “the new forms of digital racism and cultural appropriation that have become normalized on these platforms.”

“The aim of this conversation is to examine some of these trends and discuss the impact, if any, these short videos and challenges have had on our society,” says the event description. “Are these just jokes or are they forms of racism? Come share your opinion and join the discussion.”

The event was organized by One SDSU Community — an entity that seeks to foster “intersectional” opportunities and conversations at the university. Past events include lectures such as “Creating a ‘sex-positive’ culture on campus” and “Stories from the life of a guy who happened to be born a girl.”

The premise of the event appears to draw from a growing tendency among campus leftists to critique Halloween costumes as racially or culturally insensitive.

At Western Carolina University, students were given a card as part of a school-sponsored campaign to end “cultural appropriation” on Halloween. The card admonishes students to “think before you dress up.”

“My culture is not a costume… It’s more! Its my culture, my heritage, my identity, my religion,” as well as “This Halloween — Think before you dress up: At WCU we do not mimic culture, racial or ethnic groups. Trust me, it matters! Thank you for understanding.”

Last year, the University of Illinois sent a mass email asking them to avoid wearing offensive costumes.

"I’d also like to remind you to celebrate respectfully without engaging in inappropriate misrepresentations of cultures and minoritized communities," vice chancellor Danita Brown Young explained.

Campus Reform reached out to San Diego State University for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.



