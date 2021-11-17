Campus Reform | VIDEO: Students concerned about Biden's $450k payouts to illegal immigrants
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

VIDEO: Students concerned about Biden's $450k payouts to illegal immigrants

Trending
1
Is TikTok racist? San Diego State hosts talk on ‘digital racism’ within social media tr…
By Ben Zeisloft
2
ANALYSIS: Critical Race Theorist Nikole Hannah-Jones should not be headlining an MLK ev…
By Robert Schmad
3
After Campus Reform article, Christian student gets spot on student government
By Ben Zeisloft
4
Will Witt responds to students' accusations that he is a fascist
By Kate Anderson
5
ASU professor calls traditional grading racist, suggests 'labor-based grading' instead
By Addison Smith
6
UIC tells students they cannot speak 'freely like this' while tabling for conservative …
By Wyatt Eichholz
Ophelie Jacobson | Reporter
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 10:00 AM

A recent report from Wall Street Journal, revealed that the Biden administration had been discussing paying out $450,000 per person and close to $1 million per family that came to the U.S. illegally and were separated at the US-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy in 2018. 

Despite Biden calling the proposal “garbage,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was "perfectly comfortable" following through with the payments.

Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson talked to students at the University of Florida about this plan. Students told Jacobson that the amount of money was “extreme.”

“That is definitely an excessive amount of money...but it does kind of bug me,” one student said.

“It does worry me because I don't know if that's the best place to put the money,” another student said.

Students admitted that it would be unfair for American taxpayers to pay for these payments to illegal immigrants and families. 

“That’s something I actually hadn't thought about until you said that,” one said. “The money does come from my taxes. I don't think it's the best thing, honestly.”

Students also spoke to Jacobson about what they believe Biden should be spending the money on instead.

“Give it to the American people,” one student said. “I feel like the American people come first in some sort of fashion.”

“This money should go back into things that I feel like would have a really big impact on like the future children of this country like education,” another student said. 

Watch the full video above to find out if students have lost confidence in the Biden administration after hearing about this plan.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @OphelieJacobson

Share this article
Staff image