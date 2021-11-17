VIDEO: Students concerned about Biden's $450k payouts to illegal immigrants

A recent report from Wall Street Journal, revealed that the Biden administration had been discussing paying out $450,000 per person and close to $1 million per family that came to the U.S. illegally and were separated at the US-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy in 2018.

Despite Biden calling the proposal “garbage,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was "perfectly comfortable" following through with the payments.

Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson talked to students at the University of Florida about this plan. Students told Jacobson that the amount of money was “extreme.”

“That is definitely an excessive amount of money...but it does kind of bug me,” one student said.

“It does worry me because I don't know if that's the best place to put the money,” another student said.

Students admitted that it would be unfair for American taxpayers to pay for these payments to illegal immigrants and families.

“That’s something I actually hadn't thought about until you said that,” one said. “The money does come from my taxes. I don't think it's the best thing, honestly.”

Students also spoke to Jacobson about what they believe Biden should be spending the money on instead.

“Give it to the American people,” one student said. “I feel like the American people come first in some sort of fashion.”

“This money should go back into things that I feel like would have a really big impact on like the future children of this country like education,” another student said.

Watch the full video above to find out if students have lost confidence in the Biden administration after hearing about this plan.

