Campus Reform | EXCLUSIVE: Students behind viral ASU video face Code of Conduct charges. Faculty say that is racist.
No results

EXCLUSIVE: Students behind viral ASU video face Code of Conduct charges. Faculty say that is racist.

Campus Reform obtained an email from an Arizona State University professor asking colleagues asking to sign a letter against the school's decision to pursue charges.

The students face two violations including 'Interfering with or disrupting university or university-sponsored activities.'

Sterling Mosley | Texas Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 11:00 AM

Faculty members are pushing back against Arizona State University for charging Code of Conduct violations against the female students who attempted to kick out two White men from the school’s Multicultural Community of Excellence Center earlier this year. 

[RELATED: UMich helps dispute 'myth' that 'safe spaces' aren't necessary]

Campus Reform obtained a copy of the email asking faculty and staff to sign an “internal letter requesting that the University Administration revoke Code of Conduct violation charges against” the students behind the now viral video from September.

Leah Sarat, an associate professor of Religious Studies, sent the mass email, which was co-signed by 11 other individuals, on Nov. 2. 

The students face the following two violations, according to the email:

  • "5-308 F-11 'Interfering with or disrupting university or university-sponsored activities, including but not limited to classroom related activities, studying, teaching, research, intellectual or creative endeavor, administration, service or the provision of communication, computing or emergency services.'" 
  • "5-308 F-20 'Stalking or engaging in repeated or significant behavior toward another individual, whether in person, in writing, or through electronic means, after having been asked to stop, or doing so to such a degree that a reasonable person, subject to such contact, would regard the contact as unwanted.'"

Sarat attached the letter of request, which stated that the White students’ “display of symbols” including “Police Lives Matter sticker, a Chik-fil-A cup, and a shirt with the slogan ‘Did not vote for Biden’” were “linked to systemic racism and discrimination in America can only be seen as provocative microaggressions when perpetrated by members of a privileged majority in a space meant to provide security and safety for members of marginalized groups.”

One of the recipients of Sarat’s email told Campus Reform, "I vehemently object to the [School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies] email list being used as a platform from which to advocate an agenda.”

The ASU employee, who requested anonymity, added, “I am very concerned about the potential for SHPRS faculty and staff intimidation and/or retaliation against members who do not sign this 'letter of defense.'”

[RELATED: ASU professor calls traditional grading racist, suggests 'labor-based grading' instead]

“This is a moment when colorblind language and emphasis on equivalence actually fosters systemic inequality by targeting and disciplining BIPOC students. We see these accusations as not only unfair but also as embodying the systemic racism that needs to be overcome in our pursuit of the fair treatment and inclusion of students,” the letter reads. 

Similarly, leftist students and faculty across the country have used multicultural centers to discriminate against White students including at the University of Virginia and the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Arizona State University does not have any comment on the letter in response to Campus Reform’s request. Campus Reform also reached out to Sarat for comment; this article will be updated accordingly. 

