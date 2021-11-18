Campus Reform | WATCH: Students stunned By Thanksgiving inflation, say Americans were better off under Trump
WATCH: Students stunned By Thanksgiving inflation, say Americans were better off under Trump

Campus Reform's Addison Smith talked to students in Washington, D.C. about reports that this year could be the most costly Thanksgiving feast in American history.

Addison Smith | Reporter
Thursday, November 18, 2021 2:50 PM

Last year, Americans enjoyed the least-expensive Thanksgiving dinner in decades. Just one year later, and on the heels of sky-high inflation, reports warn that this time around could be the most costly Thanksgiving feast in American history.

Campus Reform's Addison Smith talked to students in Washington, D.C. about this alarming shift. Several had no idea inflation was at its current state. 

"That's my first time hearing about [inflation] being a problem]", one said. 

Smith then read off the increased prices for popular Thanksgiving items. With the cost of turkey up nearly 22%, other meats, poultry fish and eggs up 12%, students were astonished to hear how much these items have gone up in price.

"[These price increases] are a big deal [for American families]", one student responded. When Smith revealed to some students who were traveling over the holiday that they would pay up to 50% more for gas, they were shocked to hear that inflation has had such a heavy effect on their daily lives. 

"Wow... I didn't even consider any of that", a student said to Smith.

When asked, students said that American families were better off financially under President Donald Trump than under Biden, with one claiming that even his "liberal" friends prefer Trump or Obama's economy to Biden's, and another agreeing, despite not wanting to admit it.

Watch the full video above to see all of their reactions.

Follow the interviewer on Twitter: @_addisonsmith1

Staff image