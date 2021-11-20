How 'gender inclusion' policies exclude women’s safety

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson speaks about a proposed policy change that would impose “gender inclusion” mandates on nearly every facet of university life, including housing.

At the University of North Dakota, students would therefore be allowed to stay in “housing consistent with their gender identity and expression” — without a requirement that transgender students stay in single-occupancy accommodations.

"These 'inclusion' policies are hurting women and we need to speak up for the safety of young girls and women," says Jacobson. "This is not about being politically correct or “inclusive” anymore…this is about basic safety. No woman should have to feel like they are in danger when they enter their dorm or the bathroom on a college campus.”

Jacobson also points out the lack of outrage from feminists on this issue.

“They should be the first ones stepping up to protect women in sports and in private spaces such as the bathroom or a college dorm,” Jacobson said. “Yet they continue to remain silent despite the obvious safety threat women are being faced with.

This week, Campus Reform correspondent Claire Alfree joins the Campus Countdown to talk about an Arizona State University professor that called traditional grading systems “racist.”

Jacobson also analyzes two University of Minnesota librarians’ claims that Google is “racist.”

