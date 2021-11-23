Campus Profile: Hillsdale College
Hillsdale College is a private university in Michigan. Around 1,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Hillsdale College is a private university in Michigan. Around 1,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society
Classical Liberal Organization (CLO)
College Republicans
Federalist Society
Hillsdale College for Life
Young Americans for Freedom
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
N/A
COVID-19:
Hillsdale College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Hillsdale College does not have a FIRE rating.
Stories by Campus Reform about Hillsdale College:
'Strike Down the Shutdown,' Hillsdale students protest 'unconstitutional' Michigan lockdown
Hillsdale College students organized a protest against the latest COVID shutdown in the state of Michigan. The students organized the protest because they are "disappointed" with the new restrictions in Michigan.
Hillsdale's '1776 Curriculum' is a patriotic response to the '1619 Project'
In opposition to Nikole Hannah-Jones 1619 Project, Hillsdale college announced its ‘1776 Curriculum’ for K-12 students. A Hillsdale professor told 'Campus Reform' that the curriculum aims to ‘help teachers share with American students the truth about their country.’
Hillsdale College rejects calls from 'leftist mob' to 'virtue signal'
The college stopped accepting all federal and state funding in 1984 in order to stay true to offering education regardless of race. Hillsdale was the first American college to prohibit in its charter any discrimination based on race and still doesn’t factor race in admissions. Despite mounting pressure to address current racial conflicts, Hillsdale released a letter highlighting its history of working for justice and standing against racial discrimination since the 1800s.