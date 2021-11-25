Campus Profile: Washington University St. Louis
Washington University St. Louis is a private university in Missouri. Around 6,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Washington University St. Louis is a private university in Missouri. Around 6,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
American Constitution Society for Law and Policy
College Republicans
TAMID Group at WashU
The Alexander Hamilton Society
The Federalist Society
WashU Hillel
WU Israel Public Affairs Committee
WU Students for Israel
WU Students for Life
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
*Connections
American Constitution Society for Law and Policy
Association of Gender Minoritized and Woman Graduate Students
Brown School Alliance for Sexual and Reproductive Justice
Climate Change at Brown
College Democrats
Her Campus Wash U
If/When/How - Lawyering for Reproductive Justice
IGNITE
ImpactSTL
J Street U at WashU
Lambda Q
LGBTQ Med
March for Our Lives WashU
MedQ
Olin BranchOut
oSTEM@WashU
OUTgrads
People Like US
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Pride Alliance
Prism
Proud Network
Reclamation
Roosevelt Network at Washington University in St. Louis
SafeZones
Sexuality and Gender Alliance
Social Justice Center
Teaching Racial Understanding Through Honesty
Transcending Gender
Vagina Monologues
Wash U OUTLaw
WashU Athlete Ally
WUSTL Open
OpenSecrets Data on Washington University St. Louis Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 92.11% of Washington University St. Louis employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 7.89% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Washington University St. Louis has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Washington University St. Louis is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Washington University St. Louis:
Student who vandalized 9/11 display reportedly gets $500 fine, probation
A Washington University in St. Louis student who destroyed conservative classmates’ 9/11 flag display will face a $500 fine and disciplinary probation. The school’s College Republicans chapter is seeking to remove him from student government.
Students stage walkout amid controversy surrounding destruction of 9/11 memorial
Students at Washington University in St. Louis staged a walkout from class Wednesday in response to the university's response to a student removing flags from a 9/11 display.
WashU prof wants a COVID relief plan ‘specifically for racial minorities'
A Washington University in St. Louis sociology professor called for a COVID-19 relief plan “specifically for racial minorities.” He also decried “White/conservative backlash” toward skepticism of large government programs.