Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Washington University St. Louis
No results

Campus Profile: Washington University St. Louis

Washington University St. Louis is a private university in Missouri. Around 6,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.

Spencer Pope | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
Thursday, November 25, 2021 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:

 

Conservative Organizations: 

American Constitution Society for Law and Policy

College Republicans

TAMID Group at WashU

The Alexander Hamilton Society

The Federalist Society

WashU Hillel

WU Israel Public Affairs Committee

WU Students for Israel

WU Students for Life

Young Americans for Liberty

 

Liberal Organizations:

*Connections

American Constitution Society for Law and Policy

Association of Gender Minoritized and Woman Graduate Students

Brown School Alliance for Sexual and Reproductive Justice

Climate Change at Brown

College Democrats

Her Campus Wash U

If/When/How - Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

IGNITE

ImpactSTL

J Street U at WashU

Lambda Q

LGBTQ Med

March for Our Lives WashU

MedQ

Olin BranchOut

oSTEM@WashU

OUTgrads

People Like US

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Pride Alliance

Prism

Proud Network

Reclamation

Roosevelt Network at Washington University in St. Louis

SafeZones

Sexuality and Gender Alliance

Social Justice Center

Teaching Racial Understanding Through Honesty

Transcending Gender

Vagina Monologues

Wash U OUTLaw

WashU Athlete Ally

WUSTL Open


OpenSecrets Data on Washington University St. Louis Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 92.11% of Washington University St. Louis employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 7.89% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Washington University St. Louis has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



 

 

COVID-19:


Washington University St. Louis is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 


Stories by Campus Reform about Washington University St. Louis:


Student who vandalized 9/11 display reportedly gets $500 fine, probation 


A Washington University in St. Louis student who destroyed conservative classmates’ 9/11 flag display will face a $500 fine and disciplinary probation. The school’s College Republicans chapter is seeking to remove him from student government.


Students stage walkout amid controversy surrounding destruction of 9/11 memorial 


Students at Washington University in St. Louis staged a walkout from class Wednesday in response to the university's response to a student removing flags from a 9/11 display.


WashU prof wants a COVID relief plan ‘specifically for racial minorities'


A Washington University in St. Louis sociology professor called for a COVID-19 relief plan “specifically for racial minorities.” He also decried “White/conservative backlash” toward skepticism of large government programs.

