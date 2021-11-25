Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Colorado Mesa University
Campus Profile: Colorado Mesa University

Colorado Mesa University is a public university in Colorado. Around 8,900 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Isabella Grupenhoff | Michigan Campus Correspondent
Thursday, November 25, 2021 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Colorado Mesa University is a public university in Colorado. Around 8,900 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

     Turning Point USA at Colorado Mesa University

 

Liberal Organizations:

     Genders and Sexualities Alliance

 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Colorado Mesa University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.” FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression. 


 

COVID-19:

 

Colorado Mesa University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 


Stories by Campus Reform about Colorado Mesa University:


Colorado Mesa resists safe space culture


CMU eliminated its free speech zone after the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education voiced concerns about the zone's size and location. Colorado Mesa University (CMU) has eliminated free speech zones and doesn’t have a Bias Response Team. As a result, reportedly few students complain and free speech trumps censorship.


Colorado bans legacy admissions at public schools to combat 'systemic inequity'


Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed a bill that will prohibit public colleges and universities from giving legacy students a boost in the admissions process. Though legacy admissions are most well-known at elite colleges, many public colleges and universities also consider an applicant's legacy status.


University lifts ban on religious references at graduation


Colorado Mesa University has reversed its decision to forbid a student from including references to the Bible and Jesus during her speech at the pinning ceremony for the nursing program. The Alliance Defending Freedom sent a letter to the school after faculty members threatened student Karissa Erikson with "repercussions" if she did not remove the references, prompting CMU to deem the decision a "mistake."

