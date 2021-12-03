WATCH: Would students feel comfortable saying these conservative slogans on campus?

On campuses across the country, many conservative students feel the need to hide their political views in order to avoid backlash from their peers, and even some professors.

Campus Reform’s Logan Dubil interviewed students at the University of Pittsburgh about political discussions on their campus.

Most students agreed that there is a bias against conservatives on campus.

When asked if they thought people would be accepting of conservatives on campus, one student said, “No. not really. I know a lot of people who would either not interact with them or like bash them behind their backs.”

Dubil then read off a list of phrases commonly associated with conservative values. Each student was tasked with admitting if they would feel comfortable openly saying them on campus or not.

Some of the phrases include "All Lives Matter," "Back the Blue," and "Abortion is Murder."

“There’s a lot of negative stigma with police officers. I would just avoid anyone saying anything rude to me by not saying [Back the Blue],” one said.

Another student said, “I feel like I might get backlash for saying that.”

The majority of students admitted that they would not feel comfortable saying these slogans on campus, even though they all say at the end of their interviews that everyone should respect each other and be able to say what they believe.

