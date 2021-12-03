Campus Reform | WATCH: Would students feel comfortable saying these conservative slogans on campus?
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

WATCH: Would students feel comfortable saying these conservative slogans on campus?

Campus Reform’s Logan Dubil interviewed students at the University of Pittsburgh on whether or not there is a bias against conservatives on campus.

Trending
1
EXCLUSIVE: Web design class goes lefty with 'The Social(ism) Hour'
By Ben Zeisloft
2
UPDATE: Rittenhouse no longer enrolled in ASU Online ahead of protest demanding the 'vi…
By Addison Smith
Logan Dubil | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Friday, December 3, 2021 2:08 PM

On campuses across the country, many conservative students feel the need to hide their political views in order to avoid  backlash from their peers, and even some professors. 

Campus Reform’s Logan Dubil interviewed students at the University of Pittsburgh about political discussions on their campus. 

Most students agreed that there is a bias against conservatives on campus.

When asked if they thought people would be accepting of conservatives on campus, one student said, “No. not really. I know a lot of people who would either not interact with them or like bash them behind their backs.”

Dubil then read off a list of phrases commonly associated with conservative values. Each student was tasked with admitting if they would feel comfortable openly saying them on campus or not.

Some of the phrases include "All Lives Matter," "Back the Blue," and "Abortion is Murder."

“There’s a lot of negative stigma with police officers. I would just avoid anyone saying anything rude to me by not saying [Back the Blue],” one said.

Another student said, “I feel like I might get backlash for saying that.”

The majority of students admitted that they would not feel comfortable saying these slogans on campus, even though they all say at the end of their interviews that everyone should respect each other and be able to say what they believe. 

Follow the interviewer on Twitter: @logandubil

Share this article
Staff image