Students at the University of Pennsylvania are pushing the school to build additional “all-gender” restrooms — even though there are already dozens of such restrooms across campus, and counting.

According to student newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian, several construction projects are creating new all-gender restroom facilities in residence halls and academic buildings. As of January 2020, Penn had 89 all-gender restrooms, according to LGBT Center director Erin Cross.

However, Penn Association for Gender Equity — a student group that seeks to “support women and strive for gender equity” — says that the current facilities are insufficient.

“The pace of the University changes are much slower than the lifetime of students,” PAGE chair Sam Pancoe told The Daily Pennsylvanian. “It's happening. It's not happening at a pace as quickly as we would like it to. But things are moving.”

PAGE conducted an anonymous survey of “non-cisgender” students and presented their findings to University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann — who President Biden recently tapped to serve as United States Ambassador to Germany.

“I think the most impactful quotes centered around the fact that non-cis students are basically dehydrating themselves during the day, or holding their bladder for extended periods of time because there are only so many gender-neutral bathrooms on campus,” Pancoe told The Daily Pennsylvanian about the survey.

Beyond its all-gender bathroom project, PAGE has held several events pertaining to LGBTQ ideology — including “Palestine 101 Through the Lens of a Queer Palestinian,” “The Intersectional Politics of Gender Representation Across Asia,” and “Self Love & Masturbation.”

