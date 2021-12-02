Campus Reform | BREAKING: ASU rejects student demands, refuses to ban Rittenhouse from future enrollment
BREAKING: ASU rejects student demands, refuses to ban Rittenhouse from future enrollment

After protests demanding Arizona State University deny future enrollment to Kyle Rittenhouse, the school told Campus Reform his application would be considered should he submit one in the future.

Addison Smith | Reporter
Thursday, December 2, 2021 7:21 PM

Just a day after heated student protests at Arizona State University during which students demanded the school bar Kyle Rittenhouse from attending in the future, the school has refused to do so.

In a Thursday email to Campus Reform, an ASU spokesperson stated that Rittenhouse's application would be treated "as any other would be" should he apply in the future.

"As a university that measures itself by whom it includes and how they succeed, should he choose to seek admission in the future, his application will be processed as any other would be", the school told Campus Reform.

Rittenhouse unenrolled from the University sometime between original reports of his enrollment and Monday, a move the school says was made by Rittenhouse himself.

"Kyle Rittenhouse did not go through the ASU admissions process but was enrolled in two publicly available courses for this semester. University records show that he is now no longer enrolled, a status precipitated by his own actions", the school clarified. 

Despite the revelation that Rittenhouse was no longer enrolled, students chose to hold a previously scheduled protest anyway, shifting their demands from insisting that Kyle be unenrolled to calling on the university to block any future enrollment from Rittenhouse.

"University campuses are synonymous with free speech, an environment for the vigorous discussion and debate of ideas," an ASU spokesperson told Campus Reform when asked about the protest. "Differences of opinion, from all sides, should be explored in a peaceful exchange." 

Follow Addison Smith on Twitter: @_addisonsmith1



