Campus Reform | Affirmative action in theater? Students 'demand' roles for Black actors, professor's resignation
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Affirmative action in theater? Students 'demand' roles for Black actors, professor's resignation

BIPOC Performing Arts Alliance is calling for a theater professor's resignation over the department's curriculum.

The student group is also demanding a casting quota for Black actors.

Trending
1
Rising popularity of ‘trauma-informed teaching’ contributes to intellectually intoleran…
By Katelynn Richardson
2
The campus left comes for TikTok's 'digital racism'
By Addison Pummill
3
Stanford University: Masks required, clothes optional
By Addison Pummill
4
Princeton students call out dean’s Rittenhouse email for ‘factual inaccuracies, miscons…
By Logan Dubil
5
When Antifa Returns from winter break
By Martin Catino
6
Nebraska coach, chancellor apologize after fans jeer anthem kneelers
By Wyatt Eichholz
Sam Neves | Massachusetts Campus Correspondent
Monday, December 6, 2021 3:37 PM

A student organization at the College of Wooster is calling for the school to apply affirmative action to its theater productions. 

The BIPOC Performing Arts Alliance (PAA) has written a list of demands for the university, which according to The Wooster Voice, include having: 

Additionally, the students demand that Shirley Huston-Findley, a professor of theater and dance, resign “from department chair until further substantial equality education is reached and the DEI plan is completed.” 

[RELATED: Citing their ‘feelings,’ university theater students rail against play selection]

BIPOC PAA also expects a “public and formal apology for inflicted harm and racism against our BIPOC students on behalf of Huston-Findley.”

The demands do not specify what “harm” was committed by the department or Huston-Findley. 

BIPOC PAA’s demands relate back to “The Black Manifesto,” which appeared on Wooster’s campus a few weeks prior. 

Campus Reform reported that “The Black Manifesto” demanded higher pay for Black professors, more financial aid and scholarships for Black students, as well as the Wooster Police Department be “held accountable” for protecting “hate speech.” 

[RELATED: Harvard created ‘exclusive space’ for ‘Black-identifying audience members’ by basing theater admissions on race]

Victoria Silva, co-president of BIPOC PAA, co-wrote a public letter Oct. 29 in response to “The Black Manifesto.” In the letter, Silva praised the flyers and accused Wooster of “inflicting traumas in their most marginalized and vulnerable students.” 

As with the list of demands, Silva’s letter did not provide any examples of “the way that whiteness permeates even the most creative of fields, silencing minority voices in the name of upholding archaic systems riddled with white power structures, bias, and discrimination that support racism,” which she claimed impacted the school’s campus. 

Campus Reform reached out to BIPOC PAA, the College of Wooster, and Shirley Huston-Findley for comment; this article will be updated shortly. 

Share this article
Staff image