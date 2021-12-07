Campus Profile: Indiana University Bloomington

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Indiana University Bloomington is a public university in Indiana. Around 33,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Advocates for Life: Chapter at Indiana University Maurer School of Law

College Republicans at Indiana University

Network of Enlightened Women at Indiana

Students for Life at Indiana University

TAMID at IU

The Alexander Hamilton Society at Indiana University

The Crimson Post

The ISI Buckley Society at Indiana University

Turning Point USA at Indiana University

Young Americans for Freedom

Young Americans For Liberty at Indiana University Bloomington

Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International Association at Indiana University

Black & BOLD

College Democrats at Indiana University

ENGAGE

Feminist Law Forum

Fyfe for Congress

Gender Studies Graduate Association

Indiana Journal of Law and Social Equality at Indiana University

LGBTQ+ Culture Center

LGBTQ+ Project at the IU Maurer School of Law

March for Our Lives Indiana University

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Out at Kelley

Palestine Solidarity Committee

Queer Student Union

The Eleanor Roosevelt Society at Indiana University

Young Democratic Socialists of America in Bloomington

OpenSecrets Data on Indiana University Bloomington Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.54% of Indiana University Bloomington employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.46% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Indiana University Bloomington has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

Indiana University Bloomington is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.

Stories by Campus Reform about Indiana University Bloomington:





Indiana University students sue school over vaccine mandate

Eight students at Indiana University are suing the school over their policy of mandatory vaccines. The students allege that the university’s policy violates both their constitutional rights and the state’s new vaccine passport law.





IU uses student fees to paint BLM mural

Indiana University allotted student fees to paint a large Black Lives Matter mural on campus. The university subsequently praised the street mural on its official social media.





IU Med School affiliate will fight racism as a ‘public health crisis’

Indiana University Health declared racism a “public health crisis.” The hospital system will adopt new policies, such as more diverse hiring and more aggressive monitoring of discrimination.