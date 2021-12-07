Campus Profile: Indiana University Bloomington
Indiana University Bloomington is a public university in Indiana. Around 33,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Advocates for Life: Chapter at Indiana University Maurer School of Law
College Republicans at Indiana University
Network of Enlightened Women at Indiana
Students for Life at Indiana University
TAMID at IU
The Alexander Hamilton Society at Indiana University
The Crimson Post
The ISI Buckley Society at Indiana University
Turning Point USA at Indiana University
Young Americans for Freedom
Young Americans For Liberty at Indiana University Bloomington
Liberal Organizations:
Amnesty International Association at Indiana University
Black & BOLD
College Democrats at Indiana University
ENGAGE
Feminist Law Forum
Fyfe for Congress
Gender Studies Graduate Association
Indiana Journal of Law and Social Equality at Indiana University
LGBTQ+ Culture Center
LGBTQ+ Project at the IU Maurer School of Law
March for Our Lives Indiana University
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
Out at Kelley
Palestine Solidarity Committee
Queer Student Union
The Eleanor Roosevelt Society at Indiana University
Young Democratic Socialists of America in Bloomington
OpenSecrets Data on Indiana University Bloomington Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 95.54% of Indiana University Bloomington employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.46% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Indiana University Bloomington has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Indiana University Bloomington is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
