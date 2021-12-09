WATCH: Pro-abortion and pro-life protestors gather outside the Supreme Court





On December 1, pro-life and pro-abortion students rallied in front of the Supreme Court to protest their respective sides during the oral arguments for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Supreme Court case.

The case focuses on Mississippi legislation that bans abortions after 15 weeks, and has the potential to either uphold the ban, or even overturn Roe completely.

“Legal experts believe how the Supreme Court rules on this case will very likely determine if states will be allowed to enforce abortion restrictions before viability for the first time since the Roe v. Wade decision & finally confront its bad legal framework,” says Students for Life.

SFL is the largest pro-life student group with chapters on college campuses across the country. In November, the organization started a bus tour from Mississippi, the case’s home state, to DC in time for the oral arguments.

Although pro-abortion students and organizations also participated in the demonstrations, there was a visibly higher number of pro-lifers.

Students from universities like the Catholic University of America and Liberty University were present.

Liberty, an Evangelical institution, brought nearly 1,000 students to the rally in buses from Lynchburg, Virginia, to pray outside the Capitol and protest Roe v. Wade.

Campus Reform has also reported on an increase in pro-abortion efforts in higher education. For instance, workshops promoting abortion advocacy, lectures falsely claiming abortions are 'safer than most dental surgeries,' and late-term and post-birth abortions are ‘not real.'

