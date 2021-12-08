Campus Reform | Funding for Mike Pence speech denied at Stanford University
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Funding for Mike Pence speech denied at Stanford University

Undergraduate senators at Stanford University declined to support financially the College Republican's upcoming event featuring the former vice president.

Campus Reform obtained the emails between a member of the undergraduate government body and the College Republicans.

Trending
1
VIDEO: Columbia University encourages students to report each other for ‘misgendering,’…
By Logan Dubil
2
What is 'Alumnx'? One of higher ed's newest social justice terms, explained
By Jezzamine Wolk
3
These universities are paying for menstrual products in men's bathrooms
By Katelynn Richardson
4
Law students unhappy they use same legal databases as ICE
By Angela Morabito
5
BREAKING: ASU rejects student demands, refuses to ban Rittenhouse from future enrollment
By Addison Smith
6
Stanford University: Masks required, clothes optional
By Addison Pummill
Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Wednesday, December 8, 2021 8:49 PM

College Republicans at Stanford University are once again sounding the alarm on alleged liberal bias from the Undergraduate Student Senate.

This time, the undergraduate senate voted to decline funding for a speech to be given by former Vice President Mike Pence. 

The group announced in November they plan on inviting Pence to speak on campus in February 2022. Since then, the group has begun conducting efforts to secure funding including applying for a $6,000 grant from the Undergraduate Student Senate. 

[RELATED: SLU students petition to bar Matt Walsh from campus. Walsh counters.]

The Senate deliberated Nov. 29 over the request in a “closed session vote over Slack”. The request for funding was ultimately denied in a 7-6 decision with one absentee.

All other Standard Grant requests were approved. 

Campus Reform obtained emails in which Undergraduate Senator and Appropriations Committee Chair Jaden Morgan asked for the following clarifications on the College Republican’s application before informing the student organization about denial of funds: 

Campus Reform reached out to Morgan and the Undergraduate Senate for comment, but did not receive a response at time of publication. 

[RELATED: Stanford conservatives stand up to 'leftist fascism' amid calls to cancel]

The College Republicans told Campus Reform in a statement, “In applying for a funding grant through the Stanford University Student senate, the senate has voted to categorically reject our request for funding, even as they approved every single grant of the same kind submitted by every other student organization.”

The statement continued: 

Spokesman for the Stanford College Republicans and Vice Chairman of the California College Republicans Stephen Sills told Campus Reform that the group is confident that the senate will “ultimately approve the grant as it is their Constitutional obligation.”

Campus Reform reached out to Stanford University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Share this article
Staff image