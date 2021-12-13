Has the definition of 'fully vaccinated' changed? These universities are already imposing booster mandates.

Salisbury University has joined the bandwagon of universities requiring booster shots for the spring semester.

The university rolled out new COVID-19 requirements this past week in a live, virtual briefing.

“SU community members who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be required to test twice-weekly to maintain campus access unless they receive a booster shot within 90 days of their original shot,” read the announcement. “Twice-weekly testing also will be required for those who receive the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine unless they receive a booster shot within eight months of their second vaccination shot.”

“It's infuriating and setting a precedent for perpetual new medical requirements,” one anonymous, high-level employee at Salisbury told Campus Reform.

The briefing comes in light of a series of universities introducing new guidelines for the spring return. As students go home for winter break, many are bound to return to a campus more restrictive than they left.

Emerson College, located in Massachusetts, announced that it will be requiring the booster shot for returning students, including those located on the Los Angeles and Netherland campuses. Students and employees must upload proof to an online platform.

Syracuse University, as well, issued a statement on December 6 announcing its plan on requiring boosters for returning students, staff and faculty within 30 days of eligibility, as recommended by the CDC . The policy goes into effect on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The University of Notre Dame made a statement regarding its extension of COVID-19 protocol. The booster will be a requirement for the spring semester for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students- including those studying/practicing remotely.

Salisbury University is a public institution in Wicomico County, Maryland where the infection rate is 8.43%. 49.55% of the population is fully vaccinated.

This past semester, students and employees had to provide proof of full vaccination in order to be granted access to campus. Fully vaccinated was defined to be two doses of a two-dose vaccine within 40-day period, one dose of a one-dose vaccine, and completion of a 14-day time period.

Any classwork or employment missed due to “noncompliance” was considered unexcused and not eligible for telework.

Additionally, Salisbury identified itself as an “ID Campus,” meaning members of the community are required to display their campus ID via lanyard “or other means” while in public areas.

The university also continued its masking policy for all students, employees, and guests while indoors. Masks are also required for unvaccinated members when outdoors and in crowded areas.

The FDA approved the booster shot for Pfizer and Moderna recipients 18 years and older on November 19. Johnson & Johnson, and other single dose vaccines, was approved for recipients 18 and older on October 20.

Campus Reform reached out to Salisbury University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.