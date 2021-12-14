Campus Reform | College with 96% vaccination rate mandates booster shots
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

College with 96% vaccination rate mandates booster shots

Emerson College is requiring its students to get booster shots before next semester.

Students will also have to take COVID tests during the first week of classes.

Trending
1
EXCLUSIVE: University spent $80,000 on DEI training for STEM faculty
By Abigail Streetman '22
2
After outcry, professor canceled for not getting mad at fake racial bias incident has b…
By Ben Zeisloft '22
3
UTSA teaching assistant ousted after threatening to 'murder' and ‘rape’ conservative pe…
By Eduardo Neret
4
After defending pedophilia, Walker blames resignation on transgender discrimination
By Alexa Schwerha
5
Rittenhouse responds to ASU protestors: ‘I’m going to ASU… in person’
By Addison Smith
6
Campus Profile: Indiana University Bloomington
By Cole Kleppner '23
Tuesday, December 14, 2021 2:39 PM

Emerson College will require all students, faculty, staff, and vendors to get a Covid-19 vaccine booster prior to returning to campus for the Spring 2022 semester. 

The new policy means that vaccinated students at the Boston school who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines more than six months ago will no longer be in compliance with the college’s vaccination requirements.

Faculty or staff who have received a medical or religious exemption for the fall semester will need to request another exemption if they do not receive the booster. 

[RELATED: College with 96% vaccination rate mandates booster shots]

Despite 96% of the Emerson student population being fully vaccinated, COVID-19 restrictions are expected to become even stricter. Upon returning from winter break, Emerson will be requiring all students to be tested for Covid twice a week, at least three days apart, for the first seven days after returning. All testing is to be completed at one campus facility.

Associate Vice President for Campus Life Erik Muurisepp, who also serves as Emerson’s “COVID Lead,” according to The Berkeley Beacon, has stated that those policies come in response to the new Omicron variant. 

Despite the growing alarms, the Omicron variant has been reported to be less severe and less deadly than the other variants. However, patients who contract the disease have not reported anything more severe than mild symptoms. 

Some Emerson students are now criticizing the college for their medical tyranny. Davis McKinney, a Visual Media Arts student at Emerson, expressed concerns about the college’s new Covid policy to Campus Reform

[RELATED: U. Illinois implements 'Pass COVID/No Pass COVID' grading scale to 'help ease the stress']

“Emerson’s booster mandates further limit the rights of students to have medical privacy,” McKinney said. "It also makes it difficult for those who have changed their minds on the vaccine and don’t want any more shots in their bodies.” 

Emerson College is not the only higher education institution to require boosters for all students. University of Notre Dame, Syracuse University, Boston College, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and Smith College have also announced similar policies. 

Campus Reform reached out to Emerson College for comment. Erik Muurisepp could not be reached for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Share this article
Staff image
Staff image