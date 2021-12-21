5 times campus leftists were wrong about violence in 2021

This year, leftists on campus made false accusations about violence while excusing actual violence and threats.

Left-leaning students, professors, and administrators were eager to police the language and behavior of others, though some of them glossed over real violence from their political side.

From supporting a man who attacked a US senator to equating Trumpism to terrorism, here are five times campus leftists were wrong about violence this year.





'Whipped into shape' is a 'violent' phrase? Brandeis adds it to its list.

Brandeis University added the phrase “whipped into shape” as a no-no on its “Suggested Language List," telling students that it can evoke “imagery of enslavement and torture.”

The guide suggests using “organize,” “spruce up,” and “put in order” in its place, as Campus Reform reported in September.

Additionally, the Brandeis University Teacher Education Program Handbook uses the phrase “rule of thumb” — even though it is considered “violent” because of its origin in “an old British law allowing men to beat their wives with sticks no wider than their thumb.”





EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Kentucky college event that equated Trumpism to 'terrorism'

Berea College in Kentucky hosted an event that likened Trumpism to terrorism on March 17.

The “gender talk” event, held by the College’s Women’s and Gender Non-Conforming Center, was titled “White Citizenship as Terrorism: Make America Great Again, Again.” “If terrorism is defined as the use of violence and threats to create a state fear towards particular communities and identities, then this is what ‘Trumpism’ is at its core,” stated Berea’s event website.





UNC Black Student Movement demands termination of police chief for 'assaulting' protestors

UNC’s Black Student Movement claimed that promoting campus police officer Rasheem Holland would “create a clear and present threat to the safety of Black students at UNC,” all because Holland cleared students out of a room near a Board of Trustees meeting.

The Board of Trustees met this summer to discuss whether to offer tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the 1619 Project.

The meeting, which was closed to the public and open only to trustees, prompted protests from students who wanted the Board to grant Hannah-Jones tenure.

Students protested nearby, and campus police cleared a room in which students had been present. The officers first asked students to leave, but when some refused, Officer Holland and another officer began pushing them out.

Vice Chancellor for Institutional Integrity and Risk Management George Battle told Campus Reform that the officers “followed protocol.”





IU refers to known terrorist as 'social activist'

In January, the Indiana University Department of Information and Library Science referred to known terrorist Assata Shakur as a "social activist."

Assata Shakur, whose actual name is Joanne Deborah Chesimard, is a convicted murderer, responsible for the 1973 death of a New Jersey state police officer. She is also a leader of the Black Liberation Army, a violent militant revolutionary movement responsible for the killing and wounding of more than a dozen law enforcement officers and the hijacking of Delta Flight 841, according to The New York Times.

The post features a picture of the autobiography's cover, which promotes a foreword by self-described communist Angela Davis, who also appeared on the FBI's Most Wanted List.





Prof supports accosting public figures

On July 20, Louisiana Tech University's Associate Professor Drew McKevitt tweeted his support for Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor, who physically attacked him in 2017.

Townhall first reported that McKevitt tweeted, “Where do I donate to Rand Paul's neighbor's senate campaign?” The tweet has since been deleted, and McKevitt called it a joke.

McKevitt also replied to a tweet about a person confronting Fox News host Tucker Carlson at a store, signaling that he deserved to be accosted.

